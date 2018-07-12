Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FC Goa signs Nirmal Chhetri

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
49   //    12 Jul 2018, 20:23 IST

Margao, Jul 12 (PTI) FC Goa have announced the signing of Sikkimese defender Nirmal Chhetri for the upcoming season.

Chhetri has been a veteran in the Indian Super League since its inception, playing for two clubs before joining the Gaurs ahead of the 2018-2019 season.

The entire country noticed the brand of exciting football that FC Goa played last season and now I have the chance to be a part of it. Coach Sergio (Lobera) did wonders last season and I'm happy to be under his tutelage going forward, said Chhetri.

The supporters are also one of the major reasons for wanting to move to Goa. They back the team and the thunder that is at Fatorda is mind blowing. Their passion at away games is no less and there are always people cheering for this club at any stadium in India. I am looking forward to being a part of this great family, he said.

Chhetri started his senior career with Air India back in 2006 before playing for both Bengal giants, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan respectively.

He scored three goals for Mohun Bagan, including one on his debut. He was loaned out to Mohammedan SC in 2013.

In 2014, ISL side Kerala Blasters FC sought the services of the defender who joined them and helped the team to the finals where they lost against ATK.

Chhetri then moved to NorthEast United FC where he played in the 2016 and 2017 seasons before now moving to Goa to join the Gaurs.

Head Coach Sergio Lobera was also all praise for his new recruit.

Nirmal is a player who will bring experience to this squad. He can play in any position across the back four and can assist in attack as well. Defensively, he's a player with a lot of personality," he said.

"He's good with the ball and good in one on one situations. Additionally, his aerial prowess adds to his quality. Our defence needs to improve and a player like him is always an asset to any team

ISL 2018: FC Goa signs Nirmal Chettri for upcoming season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Goa sign goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte from...
RELATED STORY
Sunil Chhetri bags double honour at Bengaluru FC Awards...
RELATED STORY
FPAI awards 2018: Sunil Chhetri named Player of the year,...
RELATED STORY
"Pride comes before fall" says Bengaluru FC's Ajay Chhetri
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018 Final: After winning 5th title in 5...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri's Harry Kane-like...
RELATED STORY
A class apart: Bengaluru FC win more than just silverware...
RELATED STORY
Top 6 goalscorers in the Hero Super Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
FPAI Awards 2018: Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us