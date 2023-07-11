FC Hegelmann vs Shkupi Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

FC Hegelmann host Shkupi at Darius and Girenas Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (July 13).

While the hosts are making their European debut, the visitors are playing their sixth season in a UEFA club competition since 2018-19. Shkupi played in the two previous editions of the Europa Conference League, reaching the playoff round last season.

Hegelmann qualified for the Europa Conference League after finishing fourth in the 2022 A Lyga – the Lithuanian top flight. They sit fourth in the new campaign after matchday 20. However, they need to push further, as that position does not guarantee a UEFA spot, as only the top three qualify.

Meanwhile, Shkupi’s European campaign last season began in the UEFA Champions League before they dropped to the third-tier competition. They failed to progress beyond the second qualifying round and dropped down to the Europa League. There, they were knocked out in the third round before subsequently playing the Europa Conference League.

Pellumbat ended the 2022–23 Macedonian First League as runner-ups to earn a spot in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round. The team will return to action on Thursday after two months off, but that's not expected to affect their form, according to manager Cihat Arslan.

FC Hegelmann vs Shkupi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hegelmann have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Hegelmann are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning three.

Hegelmann have scored six goals and conceded three in five games.

Shkupi have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away games.

Hegelmann have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Shkupi have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Hegelmann: W-W-W-D-L; Shkupi: L-W-W-W-W

FC Hegelmann vs Shkupi Prediction

Hegelmann forward Filip Dangubić is leading the Lithuanian top flight’s scoring charts with ten goals, while his teammate Cesinha boasts four goals.

Meanwhile, Shkupi have plentiful resources for their campaign. Renaldo Cephas (11 goals), Freddy Álvarez (10) and Sunday Adetunji (10) finished last season in the top ten of the scoring charts. Alvarez topped the assist charts with 20, while goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski had the third-most clean sheets (12).

Shkupi are expected to prevail based on their superior form and experience in the competition.

Prediction: FC Hegelmann 1-2 Shkupi

FC Hegelmann vs Shkupi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Shkupi

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Shkupi to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Hegelmann to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes