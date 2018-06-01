FC Pune City appoint Brazilian Marcos Paqueta as head coach

Pune, Jun 1 (PTI) Indian Super League side FC Pune City today announced renowned Brazilian Marcos Paqueta, who coached his country to two youth World Cup victories, as its new head coach.

Paqueta, who has close to 30 years of coaching experience across youth, club and age-group national teams, replaces Ranko Popovic, who stepped down on Wednesday after leading the club to semi-finals for the first time in the previous season.

After successfully managing youth teams of top Brazilian clubs for over a decade, Paqueta took reins of Brazil U-17 and U-20 national teams. Under him, the team won three titles each, including the 2003 FIFA U-17 World Cup and 2003 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"From my conversations with the club, I understand that FC Pune City have a reputation for giving young footballers a great platform, a system that I have thrived in.

"There is huge potential at the club, and we will look to retain the core group of experienced players as well as some of the most exciting young talents in the League. I am excited for this new journey in India with FC Pune City," Paqueta said.

After his spell with Selecao youth sides, he shifted base to Middle-East joining Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club. In his time with the club, he led them to winning Saudi Premier League (2004-05), Saudi Crown Prince Cup (2004-05), Saudi Federation Cup (2004-05) and King Fahd Cup (2004-05).

Paqueta then coached the Saudi national team at the 2006 World Cup followed by a stint at Al-Hilal, helping them win another Saudi Premier League title in 2006-07 season.

His consistent success rate prompted Libya to rope him as their head coach where he managed to catapult the Libyan national team from 115 to 37 in the world rankings.

FC Pune City CEO, Gaurav Mondal said: "Paqueta's ample experience in managing youth sides, national teams and clubs in Asia will help us build on the platform we managed to create from the last season. We welcome Marcos to the FC Pune City family