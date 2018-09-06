FC Pune City draw with FC Goa 3-3 in second AWES Cup fixture

Vasco, Sep 6 (PTI) Indian Super League franchises FC Pune City and FC Goa played out a high-scoring 3-3 draw in their second game of the AWES Cup here Thursday.

FC Pune City dominated the proceedings as soon as the game kicked off. Soon a Diego Carlos free kick was headed on the goal by Matthew Mills but the ball rebounded and Mills followed it up to open the account for Stallions.

At the back, FC Pune City's goalkeeper Bilal Khan was in top form making some important saves. Carlos got into the thick of things just before half time as he doubled the visitors' lead as half time ended 2-0 in FC Pune City's favour.

Going into the second half, FC Goa made a stirring comeback as Hayden Fernandes opened the scoring for them.

FC Goa maintained the tempo pushing back the visitors with consistent pressure. The result was an equaliser for FC Goa via Lalampuia followed by a third putting them in the lead. But FC Pune City found inspiration in Emiliano Alfaro as he scored an injury time equaliser before the full time whistle as match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

FC Pune City will next face Dempo SC on September 9