FC Pune City has right mix of experience and youth: Hume

Pune, Sep 5 (PTI) Canadian striker Iain Hume, who has been signed by Indian Super League club FC Pune City, believes that the side has a right mix of experienced and young players.

Hume, who is the highest goal scorer in the history of Indian Super League, has plied his trade in ISL with Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, scoring 28 goals in four seasons.

Besides, he has appeared in 59 ISL games, which is thee highest for any ISL player.

"We (FC Pune City) have a right mix of experience and youth in the side and realistically we should look for a spot in playoffs and from there look at going into the finals," Hume was quoted as saying in a media statement issued here.

Last season, FC Pune City had bowed out in the semi-finals, when they were beaten by Bengaluru FC.

Hume feels that his addition along with other signings should influence the side in going that one step ahead (beyond the semi-final spot).

"Adding myself and couple of others, we are hoping that we can influence a little bit and who knows maybe go a step further than semifinals or maybe more," added Hume.

Pune boasts of players like Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho and have added Hume into their squad.

"To be honest, two (Alfaro and Marcelinho) of them for the last two years and myself for four years, we score goals, we work hard for the team. So I think everyone will expect us to keeping scoring goals and win the league but that isn't going to be easy.

"It's going to be a lot more competitive league this year. We are just going to continue doing what we have for our teams and maybe do something for the team that we haven't in the past," Hume signed off.

The Pune team is playing a tournament in Goa in the run-up to the fifth edition of the ISL, which begins on September 29