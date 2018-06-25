FC Pune City retain Adil Khan on two-year deal

Pune, June 25 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City have retained the services of their midfield maestro Adil Khan for the next two seasons.

One of the top performers of the league last year, Adil's consistent efforts contributed to the team's run to top-four.

Speaking on retaining Adil, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Adil was one of the standout performers for us last season. His commitment to the team and dedication to his job was commendable. Adil's versatility gave the team a lot of flexibility eventually contributing big time to the team's historic run."

In 2017-18 season, Adil scored four goals in 18 appearances including a stunning header against Jamshedpur FC. The 29-year old, when deployed in midfield, showed his value with impressive passes and runs in the opposition's box.

"I am excited to continue with FC Pune City as the time here has been one of the most fulfilling in my professional career. What we achieved as a team last season was commendable and with core group of players retained, we will aim to win the trophy this year. I am looking forward to represent the Orange & Purple and give the Orange Army more reasons to celebrate this season." expressed Adil