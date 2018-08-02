Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FC Pune City sign ISL top-scorer Iain Hume

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
50   //    02 Aug 2018, 16:48 IST

Pune, Aug 2 (PTI) Indian Super League franchiseFC Pune City today signed Iain Hume for the 2018-19 season.

Hume, who is the highest goal scorer in the history of Indian Super League, has plied his trade in ISL with Kerala Blasters FC and ATK, scoring 28 goals in four seasons.

Besides, his 59 appearances till date is the highest number of games played by any player in ISL.

As a part of the agreement, the club will have an option to retain the prolific Canadian forward for one more year at the end of the coming season, a media release issued here said.

In February, Hume suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of season.

Thereafter, he has undergone surgery on his right knee and has been undergoing rehabilitation in India and the UK.

FC Pune City CEOGaurav Modwelsaid, "Iain Hume got injured during last season and he has now undergone almost 6 months of rehabilitation post his surgery.

He will continue his rehab under the supervision of our medical team and train with the team during pre-season.

If everything goes as planned, we estimate him to be back in 12-14 weeks time."

After signing on the dotted line for FC Pune City,Humesaid, "It wasnt a very tough decision to make, to return to the ISL and join FC Pune City if Im honest."

"Ive had long chats with the club and its medical team. Im sure together we can make my recovery as quick as possible and back doing what I do best (playing football, fighting for the shirt and scoring goals) as soon as possible," he signed off

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign former Kerala Blasters star...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Iain Hume not returning to Kerala Blasters for...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign ex-Chennaiyin FC defender...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign forward Robin Singh
RELATED STORY
5 players with most ISL goals
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Pune City complete the double signing of...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Top 6 players for Kerala Blasters this season
RELATED STORY
5 noteworthy Kerala Blasters players across all ISL seasons
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Ex-FC Goa defender Narayan Das joins Delhi...
RELATED STORY
Kerala Blasters FC all-time XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
04 Aug PAL IRA 07:30 PM Palestine vs Iraq
Europa League 2017-18
Today SLO BAL 11:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs Balzan
Today VIK TOR 11:30 PM Víkingur vs Torpedo Kutaisi
Today BES B 11:30 PM Beşiktaş vs B36
Today AST HIB 11:30 PM Asteras Tripolis vs Hibernian
Today VIT VII 11:30 PM Vitesse vs Viitorul
Today KOB STJ 11:30 PM København vs Stjarnan
Today MAR CHI 11:45 PM Maribor vs Chikhura
Today SAR ATA 11:45 PM Sarajevo vs Atalanta
Tomorrow DRI F-D 12:15 AM Drita vs F91 Dudelange
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us