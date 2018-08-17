Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FC Pune City sign Martin Diaz

Press Trust of India
33   //    17 Aug 2018, 15:28 IST

Pune, Aug 17 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City today announced the signing of the Uruguayan centre back Martin Diaz to strengthen their defence line for the 2018-19 season.

After acquiring Martin's signature, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Martin will strengthen our defence with his vast experience in South America, Europe and of course an entire season in ISL. He is versatile and can play either as centre-back or a defensive midfielder. He is technical and is good with playing the ball from the back, which suits our style of play."

Martin began his senior career with Defensor Sporting in 2008 and later played for Dinamo Bucuresti, CD Badajoz, Montevideo Wanderers, Atletico Rafaela and Liverpool FC in Primera Division.

NorthEast United FC signed him last season where he played 16 games. Martin also captained his national team in 2005 FIFA U17 World Championship.

Head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said, "I have seen Martin last season and what impressed me is his work ethic and adaptability. He is never short of energy and brings in a lot of experience, which will help the young players of our team. I welcome him to our club and hope he makes a positive impact on the club as well as its fans."

Excited after joining the club Martin said, "After witnessing what FC Pune City achieved last season, I felt the club was really moving along well. After meeting them, I realised their professional approach to everything in and around the club helped them achieve what they did.

"I am excited to join my new team and equally thrilled about accepting this new challenge

