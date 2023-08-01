FC Tobol vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

FC Basel take on FC Tobol at the Ortaliq Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The Bebbi, who suffered a shock 3-1 defeat in Switzerland last week, will look to overturn their two-goal deficit and record a historic comeback. Tobol turned in a performance of the highest quality, as they came from behind to grab a win. Serges Deble, Ramazan Orazov and Islam Chesnokov scored second-half goals to cancel out Thierno Barry’s 2th-minute opener at St. Jakob-Park.

Tobol, who are sixth in the Kazakhstan Premier League, have gone seven games without defeat, since a 3-0 loss against Atyrau in June.

Basel, meanwhile, got up and running in the Swiss Super League on Sunday, beating Winterthurd 5-2 at home. Before that, the Bebbi kicked off their new campaign with a 2-1 defeat to St. Gallen on July 22.

The visitors now set out to build on that result and pick successive wins for the first time since April as they look to make a comeback at the Ortaliq Stadion.

FC Tobol vs FC Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams winning once in three meetings.

Tobol are unbeaten in seven games, winning six, since their defeat to Atyrau in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Basel are on a run of three competitive away games without a win, losing twice, since a 2-1 win at Fiorentina in May.

C men have won their last seven home games across competitions, scoring ten goals and keeping six clean sheets since a 3-2 loss against Kairat Almaty in May.

FC Tobol vs FC Basel Prediction

While Basel will look to turn the tie on its head, they face a spirited Tobol side who are firing on all cylinders. The Kazakhstan side have won their last seven home games and should come out on top again.

Prediction: Tobol 2-1 Basel

FC Tobol vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tobol

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Basel’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Tobol’s last five outings.)