Football
  • home icon
  • Football
  • FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Sep 03, 2023 18:14 GMT
Beijing FC v FC Tokyo - AFC Champions League Round of 16
Tokyo face Avispa on Wednesday in the J League Cup quarterfinal.

FC Tokyo host Avispa Fukuoka at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Wednesday (September 6) in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinal.

The hosts have struggled in the J League, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup. Tokyo lost 2-1 to Avispa in their last game, going two goals down before Naoki Kumata came off the bench to score a late consolation.

Tokyo had mixed results in the group stage of the domestic showpiece. They picked up 10 points from six games to pip second-placed Gamba Osaka to top spot on goal difference.

Avispa, meanwhile, performed well in the J League Cup group stage. Beating Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 in their final group game, the visitors clinched first place in Group D with 13 points. They have secured passage to the knockouts for the third time in four appearances.

FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 20 meetings between the two teams, with Tokyo trailing 9-6.
  • Avispa have won their last two games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last eight.
  • Tokyo are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.
  • Seven of Tokyo's nine league wins this season have come at home.
  • Only four of Fukuoka's 11 league wins this season have come away from home.

FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Tokyo are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last seven games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five home games.

Fukuoka, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have now won nine of their last 11 games. They have won six of their last seven road games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Tokyo 0-1 Avispa

FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fukuoka

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last four cup meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four cup matchups.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...