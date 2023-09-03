FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

FC Tokyo host Avispa Fukuoka at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Wednesday (September 6) in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinal.
The hosts have struggled in the J League, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup. Tokyo lost 2-1 to Avispa in their last game, going two goals down before Naoki Kumata came off the bench to score a late consolation.
Tokyo had mixed results in the group stage of the domestic showpiece. They picked up 10 points from six games to pip second-placed Gamba Osaka to top spot on goal difference.
Avispa, meanwhile, performed well in the J League Cup group stage. Beating Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 in their final group game, the visitors clinched first place in Group D with 13 points. They have secured passage to the knockouts for the third time in four appearances.
FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 20 meetings between the two teams, with Tokyo trailing 9-6.
- Avispa have won their last two games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last eight.
- Tokyo are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.
- Seven of Tokyo's nine league wins this season have come at home.
- Only four of Fukuoka's 11 league wins this season have come away from home.
FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction
Tokyo are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last seven games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five home games.
Fukuoka, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have now won nine of their last 11 games. They have won six of their last seven road games and should come out on top.
Prediction: Tokyo 0-1 Avispa
FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fukuoka
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last four cup meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four cup matchups.)