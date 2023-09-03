FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6, 2023 

FC Tokyo host Avispa Fukuoka at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Wednesday (September 6) in the first leg of the J League Cup quarterfinal.

The hosts have struggled in the J League, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup. Tokyo lost 2-1 to Avispa in their last game, going two goals down before Naoki Kumata came off the bench to score a late consolation.

Tokyo had mixed results in the group stage of the domestic showpiece. They picked up 10 points from six games to pip second-placed Gamba Osaka to top spot on goal difference.

Avispa, meanwhile, performed well in the J League Cup group stage. Beating Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 in their final group game, the visitors clinched first place in Group D with 13 points. They have secured passage to the knockouts for the third time in four appearances.

FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between the two teams, with Tokyo trailing 9-6.

Avispa have won their last two games in the fixture and are unbeaten in their last eight.

Tokyo are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Seven of Tokyo's nine league wins this season have come at home.

Only four of Fukuoka's 11 league wins this season have come away from home.

FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Tokyo are on a three-game winless run and have won just two of their last seven games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five home games.

Fukuoka, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have now won nine of their last 11 games. They have won six of their last seven road games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Tokyo 0-1 Avispa

FC Tokyo vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fukuoka

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last four cup meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four cup matchups.)