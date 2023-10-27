FC Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023

Two in-form sides square off in round 10 of the Eredivisie, with FC Twente hosting Feyenoord at the De Grolsch Veste on Sunday (October 29).

Twente were left spitting feathers on Sunday, as they were held to aa 2-2 draw by Heracles after bottling a two-goal lead in the final 21 minutes. Before that, Joseph Oosting’s men were on a run of three wins, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets.

However, Twente now return home, where they have won their last eight Eredivisie games since a 3-3 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on April 23.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord moved atop their UEFA Champions League group with a 3-1 home win over Lazio.

Arne Slot’s men have won nine of their last 10 games across competitions, with a 3-2 loss against Atletico Madrid on October 4 being the exception. With 23 points from nine games, Feyenoord arethird in the Eredivisie, one point and one place above Twente.

FC Twente vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 23 wins in their last 48 meetings with Twente, who have won 13 times.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in eight visits to the De Grolsch Veste in the league, winning thrice since a 3-0 loss in November 2012.

Twente are unbeaten at home in the Eredivisie this year, picking up 13 wins in 16 games.

Feyenoord have not lost an away game in the Eredivisie this year, picking up 11 wins in 15 games.

FC Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction

Both teams head into the weekend in solid form. Both are evenly matched on paper, so expect a high-scoring entertaining draw.

Prediction: Twente 2-2 Feyenoord

FC Twente vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in five of Feyenoord’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven outings.)