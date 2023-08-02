FCSB vs CSKA Sofia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

FCSB host CSKA Sofia at the Stadionul Arcul de Triumf in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (August 3).

The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of FCSB. Florinel Coman handed the Romanian side the lead in the 28th minute, and that turned out to be the winner. It was FCSB’s fourth straight win in across competitions and their third in five home games.

Ros-albastrii earned their passage to the second qualifying round after finishing second in the play-off round of the Romanian top flight last season. They're participating in the Europa Conference League for the third time, reaching the group stage in the previous edition.

Sofia, meanwhile, were thwarted by FCSB in the first leg. The Reds will take confidence from their away record heading into this game, losing once in five trips, winning thrice.

They also boast impressive players like Duckens Nazon and Brayan Moreno, who are capable of giving FCSB defenders a run for their money.

FCSB vs CSKA Sofia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FCSB have scored nine goals and conceded three in their last five games.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

FCSB have played 332 European games as opposed to one for Sofia.

Sofia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

FCSB have won four times and drawn once in their last five gmes, while Sofia have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: FCSB: W-W-W-W-D: CSKA – L-W-W-W-L

FCSB vs CSKA Sofia Prediction

Florinel Coman will hope to produce another standout performance. FCSB’s top scorer Andrea Compagno, the league’s second-top scorer with 20 goals last season is also looking to impress.

Meanwhile, Duckens Nazon and Brayan Moreno netted 18 and nine goals respectively for Sofia last season, while Thibaut Vion racked up nine assists. They remain the team’s main attacking threats.

The away wins puts FCSB in a strong position, and they should prevail again, this time at home.

Prediction: FCSB 3-1 CSKA

FCSB vs CSKA Sofia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – FCSB

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: FCSB to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sofia to score - Yes