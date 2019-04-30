×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Fearless' Ajax youngsters a step ahead - Vertonghen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    30 Apr 2019, 04:20 IST
ajax - cropped
Ajax celebrate beating Juventus

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen believes former club Ajax have an advantage over every other club because their young players are trained to be fearless.

Ajax have taken the Champions League by storm this season, stunning Real Madrid and Juventus away from home in the knockout stages with thrilling displays en route to the semi-finals.

But Vertonghen, who came through at Ajax before joining Spurs in 2012, has not been surprised by the Eredivisie giants' exploits.

The 32-year-old suggested that part of the development in the Ajax academy sees players instilled with a winning attitude and a confident approach.

"That's what they do," Vertonghen said ahead of facing his former club. "Always, when you're six or seven years old, you start and you're in the best team in the league. Always.

"You have to dominate away from home. A draw is never enough. A win is never enough. You always have to win in a certain way. That's what you're seeing right now.

"Ajax are playing at an unbelievable level. You don't expect teams apart from the big countries to do this. They have shown the way to do it.

"They are always a step ahead of everyone else. I'm happy it pays off.

Advertisement

"They just prepare everyone for the highest level. Then the kids that come on, because they almost are kids when they're 18, 19, and making their debuts at 17 sometimes, they are ready.

"They are hungry. They are ready. They are fearless. They feel the support from the academy and they've got confidence in their qualities."

Tottenham face Ajax in their Champions League semi-final first leg in London on Tuesday before next week's return fixture.

Advertisement
Ajax in Champions League semis is 'crazy', says Vertonghen
RELATED STORY
Tottenham v Ajax Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups, Tottenham and Ajax Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Olsen: Fearless Ajax can win Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest players sold by Ajax
RELATED STORY
10 of the best Ajax academy products produced in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Ajax star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
How Ajax could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their star players
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Ajax can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Will Ajax repeat their heroics from 1995?
RELATED STORY
UCL Top 5 Matchweek Pick – Real Madrid vs Ajax
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us