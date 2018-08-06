Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fekir future not assured as Mina remains in Lyon frame

Omnisport
NEWS
News
649   //    06 Aug 2018, 22:48 IST
Nabil Fekir - cropped
Lyon captain Nabil Fekir.

Nabil Fekir refused to rule out leaving Lyon this month as president Jean-Michel Aulas claimed the club are still firmly in contention for Yerry Mina.

France international Fekir was on the verge of joining Liverpool in July before Lyon backed out of negotiations.

The 25-year-old's future remains a source of speculation with Chelsea now rumoured to have emerged as a potential destination in the week the Premier League's transfer window closes.

Fekir, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last term, says he is content to stay at the Ligue 1 outfit, but confirmed the possibility of a swift change in circumstances.

"As you can see, I'm still at Lyon. I'm very happy here," the skipper told his club website.

"But the window is still open and things move quickly in football. One doesn't know what will happen in the future but I'm good at Lyon and feel very happy within this squad."

Fekir's comments came as the outspoken Aulas revealed he was still working towards a deal for Barcelona defender Mina.

The Colombia centre-back is almost certain to leave Camp Nou with Everton reported to have agreed a fee.

Aulas, however, insists Mina could yet be headed to France.

"I do not think [this] information is accurate," he wrote on Twitter, in response to a report claiming the 23-year-old was set for Goodison Park.

"Yerry is still very interested in OL. We all wish [for him to come to Lyon] to play in the Champions League at [Groupama Stadium]."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Fekir offered contract extension, reveals Lyon president
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Nabil Fekir Will Be a Liverpool Player This...
RELATED STORY
Lyon star Fekir denies being close to Liverpool switch
RELATED STORY
No offers for Lyon captain Fekir, Aulas claims
RELATED STORY
Fekir: Will Fabinho be my future Liverpool team-mate? I...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lyon deny Fekir is close to Liverpool move
RELATED STORY
Not just Real Madrid interested in Fekir, says Aulas
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds could make shock move for...
RELATED STORY
For now, there's nothing – Fekir focused amid Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Fekir won't offer Liverpool update, despite meeting Aulas
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us