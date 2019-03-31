×
Fekir guarded on Lyon future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    31 Mar 2019, 16:40 IST
NabilFekir - cropped
Lyon forward Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir was guarded when quizzed about his Lyon future, stating he is not sure what he will do at the end of the season.

France international Fekir has a contract with Lyon until June 2020 and has been heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said in February that talks over an extension for the captain had stalled but would resume at the end of the team's Champions League campaign.

Barcelona eliminated them at the last-16 stage earlier this month, but Fekir played his cards close to his chest when asked about what his next move will be.

"I really don't know what I will do [in the close season] but as I said I feel good in Lyon, the president trusts me, that's good," he told Telefoot.

"Every season is different. We've started discussions with the president. We'll see."

Asked if those discussions were about a contract extension, Fekir replied: "You'll see."

Liverpool were close to signing Fekir ahead of the 2018-19 season, but negotiations broke down with the Reds reportedly concerned about the condition of the forward's right knee, in which he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament tear in 2015.

"It's part of a player's career, but it makes you stronger and you have to move forward," he said of the failed move.

Lyon sit third in Ligue 1, a point behind Lille, who occupy the league's second automatic Champions League qualification spot, and face Rennes in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Tuesday.

Fekir wants the club to guarantee a return to Europe's premier club competition next season and is hopeful of getting his first taste of club silverware with OL.

"Qualifying for the Champions League is an objective for Lyon and we also have this Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes," said Fekir.

"It's been a long time since we won a trophy. It's an objective for the club to qualify for the final and try to win it."

