Ferdinand hoping Manchester United can seal Ronaldo return

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand hopes to see Cristiano Ronaldo make a sensational return to the Premier League.

by Omnisport News 20 Jun 2017, 18:34 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand during their Manchester United days

Rio Ferdinand hopes Manchester United can complete a sensational deal to take Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid looked guaranteed after lifting his third Champions League title with the club earlier this month, the Portugal international scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Juventus.

That secured a double for Madrid having already pipped Barcelona to the LaLiga title by three points in May.

However, allegations of tax fraud - denied by the forward - have brought Ronaldo's future into question and United have been heavily linked with a swoop for their former star.

And Ferdinand, who played with Ronaldo at United for six seasons, hopes his former club can finalise a deal for the four-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I hope [he'll return]," the former England international is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News at an event in Belfast.

"I'm a Man United fan, and my kids love him, so I hope that he'll be back.

"But will he leave Real Madrid? I don't know."

Madrid president Florentino Perez has dismissed any talk of Ronaldo leaving the Spanish capital, stating he would only consider a deal if a club met his €1billion buyout clause.