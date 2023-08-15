Ferencvaros vs Hamrun Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023 

Ferencvaros host Hamrun at the Groupama Arena on Thursday (August 17) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, with the tie almost in the bag.

The Greens ran riot in the first leg, winning 6-1 to put Hamrun on the brink. They led 1-0 at the break, courtesy of a third-minute goal from Mohammed Abu Fani. However, the Hungarian outfit upped the ante, adding five more, including a hat-trick from Barnabas Varga.

Hamrun were in sixes and sevens at the back, and Luke Montebello's 89th minute goal was nothing more than a consolation. The Maltese minnows have never qualified for a major European tournament before, and it seems like their wait is set to prolong.

As for Ferencvaros, their trail-blazing run in the qualifiers continued, having also battered Shamrock Rovers 6-0 on aggregate in the previous round. However, on Sunday, Csaba Mate's side were brought down to earth after Puskas Akademia prevailed 2-1 in the league, but manager Mate had rested many of his key players.

It was their first defeat in the top flight this season in two games as they dropped to seventh in the league table with only three points in two games.

Ferencvaros vs Hamrun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the two teams, after their first-leg clash last week.

Ferencvaros have faced Maltese sides nine times, winning six.

In three of their last five competitive games, Ferencvaros have scored at least four goals: 4 vs Shamrock Rovers, 5 vs Fehervar, 6 vs Hamrun.

Ferencvaros have lost their last three home games in European qualifiers.

In two European qualifiers away from home this season, Hamrun have lost one and won one: 2-1 defeat vs Maccabi Haifa and 1-0 win vs Dinamo Tbilisi.

Ferencvaros vs Hamrun Prediction

Ferencvaros have the tie in the bag but will be hungry for more goals. Having rested many of their key players at the weekend, manager Mate could reinstate them back. Meanwhile, Hamrun's qualifying chances are virtually over, but they could be set for another loss.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-0 Hamrun

Ferencvaros vs Hamrun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No