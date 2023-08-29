Ferencvaros vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Ferencvaros host Zalgiris at the Groupama Arena on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff.

The Hungarian outfit have one foot in the group stage of the competition after winning the first leg 4-0, a huge deficit for Zalgiris to overturn. Adama Traore broke the deadlock in the 17th minute before Barnabas Varga doubled their advantage from the spot in the 65th minute. Moments earlier, Nicolas Gorobsov was sent off for Zalgiris.

Aleksandar Pesic added a third in the 75th minute before Traore put the final nail Zalgiris' coffin with his second of the evening and a fourth for the visitors.

Ferencvaros, looking to secure European football for the third straight year, have all but sealed their place in the Conference League group stage. It would also mark their debut in the competition.

Just days after the Zalgiris thrashing, the Greens won 6-1 against Paksi FC in the Hungarian top flight for their second win in three games.

Zalgiris, meanwhile, have a Herculean task on their hands but won't go down without a fight, demonstrating their ability with a 4-1 thrashing of Dziugas in the Luthuanian top-flight.

Ferencvaros vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fourth encounter between the two teams. Ferencvaros lead 3-0, scoring nine goals and conceding one

Zalgiris have not scored in consecutive European qualifiers, conceding nine goals: 4 vs Ferencvaros and 5 vs Hacken.

Ferencvaros have won all five of their European qualifiers this season, scoring 18 goals and conceding twice.

Zalgiris have lost their last two away games in European qualifiers, conceding six goals without scoring.

Zalgiris have won just one of their last eight away games in European qualifiers, a 2-1 away away to Struga in the first qualifying round of the Champions League this season.

Ferencvaros vs Zalgiris Prediction

Ferencvaros have too big a lead in the tie, which means they can afford to take their feet off the pedal. However, that could give Zalgiris a chance, but the Lithuanian minnows don't quite have the quality to turn the tie around. Expect a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Ferencvaros 2-2 Zalgiris

Ferencvaros vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes