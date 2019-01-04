×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fernandinho: Bernardo Silva one of Man City's best

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    04 Jan 2019, 10:52 IST
BernardoSilva-cropped
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Fernandinho lauded Bernardo Silva as one of Manchester City's best players following his man-of-the-match performance against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Silva ran 13.7kilometres – the most of any player in the league this season – to help reigning champions City beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The Portugal international also claimed an assist as City closed within four points of Liverpool, who were condemned to their first defeat of the Premier League campaign.

After manager Pep Guardiola lavished Silva in praise post-match, City midfielder Fernandinho followed suit, saying: "I think he showed his class.

"He has showed his technique so many times, but today [Thursday] he was so aggressive, recovered so many balls and he proved he is very good – one of the best players in our team. He is so important for us."

While Silva received the plaudits, match-winner Leroy Sane hailed City team-mate Fernandinho.

Sane scored with 18 minutes remaining after Sergio Aguero's opener was cancelled out by Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in Manchester.

"Everyone knows Fernandinho is important for us," Sane said. "He has to defend the ball, win the ball, pass the ball!

"He had an amazing game and I'm so pleased he is back for us."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Picking the best combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League mid-season Best XI 
RELATED STORY
I haven't seen a performance like Bernardo Silva's for a...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Player ratings from their 2-1 win against...
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne on Man City bench for crunch Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Man City still best in the world despite December...
RELATED STORY
Picking a Liverpool – Manchester City Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Bernardo Silva, a key performer...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us