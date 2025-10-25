Feyenoord vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025

Feyenoord will welcome PSV to De Kuip in a top-of-the-table Eredivisie clash on Sunday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far and have a three-point lead over the defending champions.

Ad

De Stadionclub resumed their league campaign after the international break with a dominant 7-0 away win over Heracles last week. Ayase Ueda scored a hat trick while Anis Hadj-Moussa bagged a brace. Their winning run continued in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with a 3-1 home triumph over Panathinaikos.

The visitors made it three wins in a row in the league last week, with a 2-1 home triumph over Go Ahead Eagles. Guus Til's brace helped them record a comfortable win. They improved upon that performance with a 6-2 win over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Feyenoord vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 168 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 65-64 in wins and 39 games ending in draws.

The visitors are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture and recorded 3-0 and 3-2 wins in the Eredivisie last season.

The league leaders have won just one of their last nine Eredivisie meetings against the defending champions, with that triumph registered away from home in 2021.

PSV have a 100% away record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 13 goals in four games.

Feyenoord have kept six clean sheets in nine league games this season.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last seven Eredivisie meetings against De Stadionclub.

The hosts have won their three games across all competitions in October, scoring 13 goals.

Ad

Feyenoord vs PSV Prediction

De club aan de Maas have a 100% home record in the Eredivisie this season, keeping three clean sheets in four games. Nonetheless, they are winless in their last four Eredivisie home meetings against the visitors, suffering two consecutive defeats.

Robin van Persie has a few concerns for this match as Quinten Timber, Jakub Moder, and Malcolm Jeng are nursing injuries. Tsuyoshi Watanabe is fully fit and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

Boeren head into the match on a six-game unbeaten streak, recording three consecutive wins. They have scored at least two goals in eight of their nine league games this season.

Kiliann Sildillia is back in training, but Peter Bosz remains without the services of Alassane Pléa and Ruben van Bommel.

The visitors have a good recent record in this fixture, and had scored 12 goals in four meetings against the league leaders last season. With that in mind, and considering their 100% away record in the league, we back them to register a win.

Ad

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-3 PSV

Feyenoord vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More