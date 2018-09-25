Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA Best Award a dream come true for Modric

51   //    25 Sep 2018, 03:12 IST
Luka Modric scooped the top prize at FIFA's The Best awards

Luka Modric has labelled his FIFA Best Men's Player award as a "dream come true" after he beat off competition from Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid star Modric took the top prize at Monday's ceremony in London, having enjoyed a spectacular 2018, winning a third straight Champions League title with Los Blancos before helping Croatia to the World Cup final.

Modric received 29.05 per cent of the vote - almost 10 per cent more than second-placed Ronaldo - completing a wonderful night for the former Tottenham man, who was also named in the FIFPro World XI.

And, speaking to FIFA's official YouTube channel, the 33-year-old conceded he had been overawed by the support and recognition he has received.

"I am so proud and honoured. It's a special night for me and a special moment in my career. This is a day to enjoy," he said.

"There are so many great players, to win it before all of them, it makes you feel proud that your work is paying off. All of my dreams have come true.

"This recognition that I am receiving from my colleagues, coaches, journalists, fans, from all over the world, this is the most important.

"There is no price for this. These awards come from the work you put in every day, but this recognition that I am receiving is something really special and I am thankful to everyone who is there behind me and supporting me."

