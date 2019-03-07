×
FIFA council to assess 2022 WCup expansion study next week

Associated Press
07 Mar 2019
An agenda for FIFA's ruling council says plans to expand the 2022 World Cup to 48 teams will be assessed at next week's meeting.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said fast-tracking the increase which was due to start at the 2026 tournament, would require using additional countries beyond Qatar.

Qatar's infrastructure is already stretched for the Middle East's first World Cup, currently scheduled for 32 teams playing 64 games in 28 days.

To fit in 16 additional games, FIFA is looking at using Kuwait and Oman, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

FIFA council members are yet to be provided with the feasibility study on World Cup expansion that will be discussed on March 15 in Miami.

The council will also discuss Infantino's desire to expand the Club World Cup and launch a Global Nations League, plans that have stalled amid European opposition.

