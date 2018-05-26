Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    FIFA dampens Platini's ban reversal hopes

    Swiss authorities have confirmed they are not currently taking action against Michel Platini, but FIFA remains unmoved.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 22:03 IST
    59
    Michel Platini - cropped
    Michel Platini in 2015

    FIFA appears to have little interest in reconsidering Michel Platini's ban from football-related activities after the former France star and ex-UEFA president announced his desire to return to the game.

    In 2015 the 62-year-old was suspended for six years, later reduced to four on appeal, following a FIFA Ethics Committee investigation into his conduct.

    The Frenchman came under scrutiny over his financial dealings with ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Both have always denied any wrongdoing.

    During a series of recent media appearances, Platini claimed to have been cleared by Swiss authorities of any wrongdoing and announced his desire to explore a potential return to football. 

    A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland told Omnisport: "The Federal Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that no action is currently being taken against Michel Platini."

    FIFA, though, has reiterated that the ban imposed on Platini remains unaffected by any separate legal considerations. 

    "Mr. Platini was suspended for breaching the FIFA Code of Ethics," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement provided to Omnisport.

    "The decision was upheld by CAS [the Court of Arbitration for Sport], which confirmed the charges but reduced the length of the suspension. 

    "It has always been very clear to FIFA and CAS that Mr. Platini had never been the target of a criminal investigation in Switzerland. 

    "The ingredients of a criminal offence under Swiss law are different from the ingredients of the offences set out by the FIFA Code of ethics. 

    "Neither the FIFA Ethics Commission nor the CAS have looked at the question of whether Mr. Platini committed a criminal offence. 

    "The CAS's finding that Mr. Platini committed several breaches of the Code of Ethics has been confirmed by the Swiss Supreme Court. 

    "Moreover, as noted by the CAS itself in the Award confirmed by the Swiss Supreme Court, the standard of proof in sports ethical proceeding is lower than in criminal proceedings."

    Platini's legal representatives are yet to respond to requests to comment on his remarks.

    FIFPro appeals to FIFA over Guerrero World Cup ban
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
    RELATED STORY
    Rival captains back Guerrero in bid to lift World Cup ban
    RELATED STORY
    Drugs ban rules Peru captain Guerrero out of World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
    RELATED STORY
    Peru FA president weighs in on Paolo Guerrero's drugs ban...
    RELATED STORY
    After Guerrero's World Cup ban, union seeks new doping rules
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA WC 2018: 5 Iceland players to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup-bound referee Al Mirdasi handed life ban in...
    RELATED STORY
    Lloris, Jedinak and Kjaer ask FIFA to allow Guerrero to...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018