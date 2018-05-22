Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    FIFA finds no doping cases in Russia's World Cup squad

    The 28 players called up for Russia's preliminary World Cup squad have been cleared of any potential doping violations.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 22 May 2018, 21:35 IST
    51
    Stanislav Cherchesov
    Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov

    FIFA drug tested Russia's preliminary World Cup squad following the release of the McLaren reports and found "insufficient evidence" to assert an anti-doping rule violation.

    The second part of professor Richard McLaren's report, published in December 2016, claimed over 1,000 Russian athletes across 30 sports, including football, had been involved in a doping conspiracy.

    Ahead of this year's World Cup, FIFA took advice from McLaren and pre-emptively tested the country's initial 28-man squad for the tournament.

    "FIFA can today confirm that the investigations concerning all Russian players named for the provisional squad of the World Cup in Russia have been completed, with the result that insufficient evidence was found to assert an anti-doping rule violation," FIFA said in a statement.

    "FIFA has informed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of its conclusions, and WADA in turn has agreed with FIFA's decision to close the cases."

    Football's governing body confirmed on Tuesday "high-level players against whom a suspicion had been raised" are being prioritised in their investigations.

    The body added: "In accordance with the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations and the World Anti-Doping Code, FIFA cannot provide any names of individuals involved in the investigations.

    "Investigations of several players unrelated to the World Cup are still ongoing and FIFA will continue to work on these cases in cooperation with WADA. Further updates will be provided in due course."

    FIFA: Insufficient evidence of doping by Russia's WCup squad
    RELATED STORY
    Russia cuts World Cup squad player who faced doping case
    RELATED STORY
    Russia's doping capital gears up for World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    Peru captain Guerrero banned from World Cup in doping case
    RELATED STORY
    FIFPro calls for football doping reforms after Guerrero...
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: Analysing Germany's provisional squad
    RELATED STORY
    FIFPro appeals to FIFA over Guerrero World Cup ban
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: Analysing England's 23-man squad
    RELATED STORY
    After Guerrero's World Cup ban, union seeks new doping rules
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA 2018 World Cup: Top 5 players to miss Argentina's...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018