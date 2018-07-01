Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA fines Russia for neo-Nazi fan banner at World Cup game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
36   //    01 Jul 2018, 01:09 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's soccer federation has been fined by FIFA because a fan displayed a neo-Nazi banner at a World Cup game.

FIFA's disciplinary panel ordered the Russian soccer body to pay 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) for a "discriminatory banner" at the team's 3-0 loss to Uruguay in Samara.

FIFA and monitoring experts working at World Cup matches said the banner included the number 88, which is recognized as far-right code for "Heil Hitler" because H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

In a separate case, FIFA fined Serbia's federation for a second time at the World Cup for fans displaying a Chetnik banner celebrating a World War II nationalist group.

Serbia must pay 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,200) for a disciplinary charge of showing a "political and offensive banner" during the team's 2-0 loss to Brazil in Moscow on Wednesday.

FIFA invited monitors from the anti-discrimination group Fare to work at World Cup games for the first time.

FIFA said it also warned the Russian and Serbian federations, and also Brazil's federation for unspecified incidents involving its fans at the same game.

Morocco's soccer federation was fined 65,000 Swiss francs ($65,650), and FIFA also warned winger Noureddine Amrabat for misconduct after a late Spain goal cost the team a group-stage victory.

Amrabat directed an obscene comment about FIFA's video review system at a television camera minutes after a stoppage-time goal by Spain forward Iago Aspas was allowed to stand in the 2-2 draw at Kaliningrad.

FIFA said one disciplinary charge related to six Morocco staffers who "forced their way into the pitch after the final whistle." Assistant coach Patrice Beaumelle was also warned for "improper behavior."

Another charge was for crowd disturbances by Moroccan fans who threw objects in the stadium. Morocco federation president Fouzi Lekjaa was warned for coming to the team technical area during the game.

Mexico's federation was also fined 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,150) for disturbances by fans throwing objects during a 3-0 loss to Sweden.

