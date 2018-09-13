Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA plans to cap player loans and tighten agent rules

PTI
NEWS
News
58   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:35 IST

Lausanne, Sep 13 (AFP) FIFA plans changes to the international transfers rules that would limit player loans and create a clearing house to handle agents fees, a source told AFP on Thursday.

FIFA wants to limit to "between six and eight" the number of players one club can lend each season, the source said.

The aim would be to "guarantee the sports equality between clubs" and to stop clubs, particularly in England and Italy, signing large numbers of players and loaning them out immediately.

Last season, Premier League giants Chelsea had 38 players out on loan. This season, Italian champions Juventus have at least 25 players out on loan.

Another FIFA proposal would be to create a clearing house, managed by a bank, to handle the solidarity payments from transfer fees due to clubs that trained players in their youth systems.

This clearing house would also be responsible for handling payments to agents. FIFA, which did away with agent licenses in 2015, is planning to reintroduce them with an exam.

FIFA made a brief statement on Thursday saying it created a "stakeholders commission" to conduct "a comprehensive review of the transfer system".

It said the commission "is currently assessing potential changes to the system in several key areas, including, among others, the regulations on intermediaries, solidarity payments to training clubs, streamlining of transfer payments, protection of minors, loans, squad sizes and transfer widows".

The next commission meeting is scheduled for London on September 24 and could lead to recommendations for the FIFA Council meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in October 25-26

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reports: Agent to try and force Premier League...
RELATED STORY
How FIFA 19 messed up player ratings again. 
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19: 4 updates that will change the game
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paris Saint-Germain to report Barcelona for...
RELATED STORY
Rakitic to win 100th Croatia cap
RELATED STORY
The best ever: The 6 players that have won every UEFA and...
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
5 reasons how and why La Liga overseas plans could work...
RELATED STORY
The Best Players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Luka Modric Moments at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us