Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA president Infantino has doubts about La Liga match in Miami

PTI
NEWS
News
24   //    18 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST

Barcelona, Sep 18 (AFP) FIFA president Gianni Infantino has expressed concern about La Liga's proposal to stage a fixture between Girona and Barcelona in the United States.

The two clubs have each approved a request submitted to the Spanish Football Federation for the match to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on January 26. It was originally scheduled as a home game for Girona, at their Estadi Montilivi.

The idea has proven controversial. Girona would be surrendering the advantages of playing at their own home ground, which in theory could benefit Barcelona.

Infantino said on Tuesday: "I think I would prefer to see a great MLS game in the US rather than La Liga being in the US. In football, the general principle is that you play a 'home' match at 'home', and not in a foreign country."

La Liga president Javier Tebas responded on Twitter. He wrote: "I will remind the president of FIFA that in the MLS, three teams of Canada participate, and Toronto is the current champion, and also in Canada there is another professional league."

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver all compete in the MLS but play home fixtures in their own cities, in Canada.

Infantino also confirmed the plan will need approval from the Spanish and US Football Federations, as well as UEFA and CONCACAF, the governing bodies in charge of European and North American football respectively.

He added: "FIFA should also express a view on the matter, not least since it would have implications for football at a global level as well." La Liga is discussing playing one game per season in the US as part of a 15-year agreement with the media company Relevent.

Girona supporters have been offered a "compensation package", which is believed to include free flights to the US, as well as 5,000 tickets for the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou later this month.

The offer to play the game abroad has been accepted by Girona, who have described it as "a great opportunity to expand and grow, not only for the club but also for our city and our territory".

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday: "Everything is still far away. It has been discussed with the players and there is an intention (for the match to be moved)." Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui believes moving the game would undermine the equality of the league.

"I'm not in favour of it," Lopetegui said on Friday. "I think we should all play in the same conditions, on the same pitches - that's what makes the league equal." La Liga has said the match is part of a long-term project, "targeted at promoting football in the United States and Canada"

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
LaLiga confirms proposal for Girona to play Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Trump gives media red card after meeting FIFA boss Infantino
RELATED STORY
The Best Players in FIFA 19
RELATED STORY
Infantino says FIFA can afford Morocco to host 2026 WCup
RELATED STORY
4 of the most influential administrative men in world...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Talks for 48-team 2022 World Cup put on hold - Infantino
RELATED STORY
Infantino refuses to criticise Neymar and Messi
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
43' BAR PSV
0 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Europa League 2018-19
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us