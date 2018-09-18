Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA president still not keen on US hosting Spanish league

Associated Press
NEWS
News
74   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:07 IST
AP Image

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino is still not convinced it's a good idea to play Spanish league games in the United States.

Infantino says on Tuesday he would "prefer to see a great MLS game in the U.S. rather than La Liga being in the U.S."

His statement repeated comments made last month in Washington D.C. after the Spanish league announced its 15-year, brand-building plan to play games in the U.S.

The league wants Lionel Messi's Barcelona to play near-neighbor Girona at Miami Gardens, Florida, on Jan. 26.

It needs approval from the Spanish and American federations, plus continental bodies UEFA and CONCACAF.

Though FIFA's permission is not mandatory, Infantino says: "FIFA should also express a view on the matter, not least since it would have implications for football at global level as well."

Associated Press
NEWS
