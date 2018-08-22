Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA takes charge of Uruguay FA

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
74   //    22 Aug 2018, 13:41 IST

Montevideo, Aug 22, 2018 (AFP) - Football's world governing body FIFA has taken control of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) after the organisation was plunged into chaos following the sudden resignation of president Wilmar Valdez last month.

A letter from FIFA reported in local media said the body had set up a "regularisation committee" aimed at restoring order to the AUF.

The FIFA committee would be responsible for managing the affairs of the FA through to February 28, 2019 and would revise the organisation's statues and arrange new elections.

Uruguayan football has been in crisis since July 30, when president Valdez, who had favourite to win a new term in a vote the following day, abruptly resigned.

Valdez stepped down after the emergence of mysterious audio recordings just before his re-election bid.

Although the exact content of the recordings is unknown, media said they contained comments about sports administrators, a member of the government, sports journalists and supporters.

One of Valdez's campaign rivals said the recordings were "slightly compromising Wilmar's image."

Valdez, however, has denied the recordings were responsible for his resignation.

"This decision has been motivated solely by family and personal reasons that have nothing to do with the context of the current election," he said.

"I want to stress that I was under no undue pressure, threats or extortion in making this decision

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
World Cup 2018: Uruguay 3 - 0 Russia - 3 key moments
RELATED STORY
Three players who deserve to win the FIFA Best Player award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt Team vs Uruguay, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
FIFA world cup: 6 teams who won on home soil
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay - 3 Best Performers
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal hit with FA charge from Leicester loss
RELATED STORY
South American Dream XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Ten Greatest Manchester United Players of All Times
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SAR MAC 10:35 PM Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
FT TOW STA
0 - 2
 Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us