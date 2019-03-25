×
FIFA to hear Chelsea's transfer ban appeal on April 11

Associated Press
25 Mar 2019, 21:38 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — FIFA will hear Chelsea's appeal against a one-year transfer ban on April 11.

FIFA says Chelsea has received written reasons from its disciplinary panel for the one-year ban, and why a request to freeze the ban during the appeal process was rejected.

Chelsea can approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport for an interim ruling halting the sanction pending the appeal to FIFA. CAS says Chelsea has not applied for such a provisional measure.

FIFA banned Chelsea in February from registering new players for two transfer periods — after this season and in January 2020 — for breaking rules protecting teenage players. The club denies wrongdoing.

FIFA says Chelsea violated rules in 29 cases, and imposed a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs ($600,000).

