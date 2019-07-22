×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Filipe Luis hopes Neymar returns to Barca for the good of Brazilian football

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    22 Jul 2019, 10:38 IST
neymar - cropped
Brazil and PSG star Neymar

Filipe Luis said he hopes Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar returns to LaLiga champions Barcelona for the good of Brazilian football.

Neymar wants to leave Ligue 1 holders PSG, with a move back to former club Barca on the cards two years on from his world-record €222million exit.

Real Madrid are another possible destination for Neymar, whose future is dominating headlines during the off-season.

While Filipe Luis would like to see his Brazil team-mate return to Camp Nou, the former Atletico Madrid full-back acknowledged it will not be easy.

"I want him to finish in Barcelona," Filipe Luis told Cope's Tiempo de Juego program.

"At Barca, Neymar is happy. I want him to enjoy and play next to [Lionel] Messi.

"I hope, for the good of Brazilian football, that Neymar returns to Barca, but I think it will not be easy."

Filipe Luis was speaking having confirmed his departure from Atletico following eight seasons with the LaLiga side.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old – who started his career at Figueirense – is reportedly set to return to Brazil via Flamengo on a free transfer.

It has been a busy off-season for Atletico, who have lost Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez, Rodri and Diego Godin but signed Joao Felix, Hector Herrera, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier, Felipe and Renan Lodi.

Atletico have also been linked with Real Madrid and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who is wanted by Serie A side Napoli.

Filipe Luis added: "Having a player like James at Atletico would be very interesting, it would not be bad. Whoever comes will help but signing James would be spectacular."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: The Blaugrana leading the race to sign Brazilian left-back Filipe Luis
RELATED STORY
Rafinha: I hope Neymar returns to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Neymar needs to change his mentality to come back to Barca, remarks Blaugrana legend
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants Neymar back according to Spanish football expert Graham Hunter
RELATED STORY
Of course I'd like Neymar to rejoin Barcelona - De Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana offer Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele plus €40m to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca will add Coutinho to Neymar transfer offer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar tells Messi he wants to return to Barca
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar reportedly tells PSG he wants to leave the club
RELATED STORY
Suarez: Who wouldn't want to enjoy players like Neymar?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow VIK OLY 10:30 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Tomorrow SAB DIN 11:00 PM Saburtalo vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow PSV BAS 11:30 PM PSV vs Basel
Tomorrow THE KOB 11:30 PM The New Saints vs København
Tomorrow SUT APO 11:45 PM Sutjeska vs APOEL
24 Jul BAT ROS 10:30 PM BATE vs Rosenborg
Europa League 2018-19
Tomorrow ARA LIN 08:30 PM Ararat-Armenia vs Lincoln Red Imps
Tomorrow HB LIN 09:15 PM HB vs Linfield
Tomorrow SHK F-D 09:25 PM Shkendija vs F91 Dudelange
Tomorrow FC- AST 11:30 PM FC Santa Coloma vs Astana
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us