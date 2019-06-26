×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Finish the job – US president Trump fires back at Rapinoe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    26 Jun 2019, 22:38 IST
DonaldTrump-cropped
United States president Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has hit back at Megan Rapinoe after the United States captain said she would turn down an invitation to the White House if her side won the Women's World Cup.

Rapinoe scored two penalties against Spain on Monday to send reigning champions USA through to the quarter-finals at the showpiece event.

The 33-year-old later told reporters that she's "not going to the f****** White House" if USA retain their title in France.

And Trump, who revealed the USA team will be invited to attend a visit to the White House whether they are successful or not, has now responded to Rapinoe's claim in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter feed on Wednesday.

"Women's soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is 'not going to the F...ing White House if we win,'" Trump tweeted.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

"We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Trump also moved away from Rapinoe's comments to take aim at the NBA's decision to stop using the term "owner".

Advertisement

Rapinoe was candid in her response Tuesday when asked about a potential visit the White House, saying: "We're not going to be invited."

She added that she has called herself a "walking protest" after being inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Advertisement
US president Trump criticises Rapinoe's anthem protest
RELATED STORY
'I'm not going to the f****** White House' – Megan Rapinoe
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: US President Donald Trump mentions Juventus icon while discussing gender pay gap in football
RELATED STORY
Rapinoe sets up USA showdown with France, Sweden scrape through
RELATED STORY
5 hypothetical situations if Donald Trump was the president of FIFA
RELATED STORY
Heath scores as US women tie England 2-2 at SheBelieves Cup
RELATED STORY
Maybe the US is as good as American players say
RELATED STORY
US Soccer president says women's lawsuit a surprise
RELATED STORY
Roma president hits back at Monchi criticism
RELATED STORY
USA agree to mediation in pay discrimination lawsuit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
28 Jun BRA PAR 06:00 AM Brazil vs Paraguay
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT GHA BEN
2 - 2
 Ghana vs Benin
FT NIG GUI
1 - 0
 Nigeria vs Guinea
HT UGA ZIM
1 - 1
 Uganda vs Zimbabwe
Tomorrow EGY CON 01:30 AM Egypt vs Congo DR
Tomorrow MAD BUR 08:00 PM Madagascar vs Burundi
Tomorrow SEN ALG 10:30 PM Senegal vs Algeria
28 Jun KEN TAN 01:30 AM Kenya vs Tanzania
28 Jun TUN MAL 08:00 PM Tunisia vs Mali
28 Jun MOR COT 10:30 PM Morocco vs Côte d'Ivoire
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us