Fiorentina vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023 

Fiorentina face Nice at St. James' Park on Sunday (August 6) in a friendly. I Viola enjoyed a largely solid campaign last season, finishing eighth in Serie A with 56 points, their second-highest tally in five seasons.

They made the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season, losing 2-1 to West Ham United. Fiorentina face Newcastle United in a friendly on Saturday before returning to round up their pre-season.

Nice, meanwhile, finished ninth with 58 points and have appointed Francesco Farioli as their new boss as they look to make their return to Europe. They began their pre-season with a 3-1 defeat to Swiss side Lausanne Sport before beating Montpellier 1-0.

Nice lost 2-0 to Braga in their last game and have a friendly slated against Villarreal on Saturday before taking on Fiorentina a day later.

Fiorentina vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first meeting since the first round of the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1967, where I Viola win 5-0 on aggregate.

Nice have had six meetings against French opposition in European competitions and have lost al of them by a 13-1 aggregate score.

Fiorentina have scored in all but one of their last 13 games across competitions.

The Eaglets have kept one clean sheet in five games.

Eight of Nice's 15 league wins last season came on the road.

Fiorentina vs Nice Prediction

Fiorentina have won two of their last three games and have lost just two of their last eight.

Nice, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games after losing one of their previous six. The Italian outfit are in better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Nice

Fiorentina vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Fiorentina's last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Nice's last five games.)