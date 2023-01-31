Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2023

Fiorentina and Torino will square off at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday (February 1).

The hosts will be looking to exact on Toro, having lost 1-0 in their last meeting in Serie A two weeks ago.

Fiorentina failed to arrest their slump, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Lazio on Sunday.

They have picked up just one point from a possible nine in Serie A, where they're 12th in the standings with 24 points from 20 games.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men will now turn their attention to Coppa Italia, where they kicked off their campaign with a slender 1-0 win over Sampdoria in the last 16 on January 12.

Meanwhile, Torino maintained their fine away form last time out, fighting back from two goals down to claim a thrilling 2-2 draw at Empoli.

They are now unbeaten in eight road games since a 2-1 loss against Bologna on November 6. Torino will look to maintain their impressive run of results in the Coppa Italia against Palermo, having beaten Cittadella and most recently AC Milan in the last 16 on January 11.

Fiorentina vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from their last 35 meetings, Fiorentina boast a superior record in the fixture.

Torino have picked up eight wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in all but one of their last 13 home games against Torino, with their 1-0 loss a fortnight ago being the exception.

Torino are unbeaten in their last eight away games across competitions, claiming four wins and as many draws since a 2-1 loss at Bologna in November.

Fiorentina are winless in three games, picking up a draw and two losses.

Fiorentina vs Torino Prediction

While Torino have put together a fine run of form, Fiorentina have suffered a slump in recent weeks and will look to quickly find their feet. However, Italiano’s men have been solid at home this season and should get one over Torino and progress to the cup semifinals.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-1 Torino

Fiorentina vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Fiorentina have not kept a clean sheet in their last three games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in the last six meetings between Fiorentina and Torino.)

