Fiorentina vs US Catanzaro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023 

Fiorentina play their second game of the pre-season on Sunday (July 23) when they host Serie B side US Catanzaro at the Viola Park in a friendly.

La Viola began their campaign with a lowly 1-1 draw with top-flight rivals Parma on Thursday. Nahuel Estevez opened the scoring for the Crusaders after ten minutes, but Arthur Cabral equalised for the Florence outfit in the 45th minute.

With the new Serie A season a month away, Vincenzo Italiano's side will play a handful of friendlies over the next three weeks. Fiorentina could only muster an eighth-place finish in the league last time, collecting 56 points from 38 games. However, they reached the UEFA Europa Conference League final, losing to Premier League side West Ham United.

They will look reach the group stage of the competition once again in the upcoming campaign, having qualified for the playoff round next month, where they play a two-legged tie.

Meanwhile, Catanzaro, the second-tier team, play their first game of the summer. The Southern Eagles earned promotion to Serie B after winning Group C, finishing with 96 points from 38 games. The Calabria outfit begin their league campaign against Cremonese on August 19.

Fiorentina vs US Catanzaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides meet for the first time

Catanzaro play for the first time this summer.

Fiorentina began their pre-season with a 1-1 draw with Parma.

Fiorentina play six more friendlies after this one before their season begins on August 12.

Catanzaro are scheduled to play just one friendly for now.

For the second game in a row, Fiorentina play at the Viola Park. They're scheduled to play two more friendlies there, against Sestri Levante (August 11) and OFI (August 12).

Fiorentina vs US Catanzaro Prediction

Fiorentina will look to make amends for their disappointing start to the pre-season. Head coach Vincenzo Italiano is once again set to make a raft of changes. However, that may not prevent La Viola from picking up a win against the minnows from Calabria.

Prediction: Fiorentina 2-0 Catanzaro

Fiorentina vs US Catanzaro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No