Firmino only fit enough for bench duty

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 121 // 18 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino will start Liverpool's Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the bench after sustaining an eye injury at the weekend.

The Brazil striker was poked in the eye by Jan Vertonghen during Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham and, despite Jurgen Klopp hinting he would be fit, has been named among the substitutes.

Daniel Sturridge starts in the competition for the first time since March 2012 as he gets the chance to impress alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while Jordan Henderson is included in place of Naby Keita.

Neymar, who missed Friday's 4-0 hammering of Saint-Etienne, returns alongside Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in a potent attacking line-up for the visitors.

Juan Bernat makes his first appearance for the club in the Champions League following his summer switch from Bayern Munich while centre-half Marquinhos is set to line up in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role.

2379 - Daniel Sturridge is set to start a Champions League game for the first time since March 2012 vs Napoli – 2379 days ago. Opportunity. #LFCPSG pic.twitter.com/qTyNCkLUv7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2018