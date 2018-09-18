Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Firmino only fit enough for bench duty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
121   //    18 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST
Roberto Firmino - cropped
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino will start Liverpool's Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the bench after sustaining an eye injury at the weekend.

The Brazil striker was poked in the eye by Jan Vertonghen during Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham and, despite Jurgen Klopp hinting he would be fit, has been named among the substitutes.

Daniel Sturridge starts in the competition for the first time since March 2012 as he gets the chance to impress alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while Jordan Henderson is included in place of Naby Keita.

Neymar, who missed Friday's 4-0 hammering of Saint-Etienne, returns alongside Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in a potent attacking line-up for the visitors.

Juan Bernat makes his first appearance for the club in the Champions League following his summer switch from Bayern Munich while centre-half Marquinhos is set to line up in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role.

