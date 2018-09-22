Firmino returns as Shaqiri gets first league start

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino is back in Liverpool's starting line-up for the visit of Southampton after recovering from an eye injury, while Xherdan Shaqiri makes his first league start for the Reds.

After coming off the bench to score the winner in Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, Firmino gave a positive assessment of his match fitness and he will hope to increase his tally of two goals in five Premier League games against the Saints, having reclaimed his place in the team from Daniel Sturridge.

Firmino – who suffered his eye injury in the win at Tottenham – spearheads Jurgen Klopp's front four at Anfield, playing in front of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Shaqiri, the latter looking to make an impact after being restricted to two substitute appearances in the league this season.

Shaqiri scored eight goals in 36 league appearances for Stoke City last season and was on target for Switzerland in their Nations League victory over Iceland earlier in the month.

#LIVSOU team news; Firmino, Shaqiri and Matip replace Sturridge, Milner and Gomez. https://t.co/qVpOONsoDR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 22, 2018

He replaces James Milner in midfield, while Joel Matip starts ahead of Joe Gomez as Klopp's men seek to make it six wins from six top-flight matches.