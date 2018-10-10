×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

First coaching changes in Italy, Spain and Germany

Associated Press
NEWS
News
42   //    10 Oct 2018, 03:52 IST
AP Image

Less than two months in the season, the first coaching changes came in Germany, Italy and Spain on Tuesday.

Genoa, which is mid-table in Serie A, fired Davide Ballardini and brought back Ivan Juric. Last-place Chievo dismissed Lorenzo D'Anna.

The team at the bottom of the Spanish league is also looking for a new coach after the exit of Leo Franco at Huesca.

The first coaching departure in Germany came on Sunday when Tayfun Korkut was fired. Former Schalke and Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl was hired as his successor on Tuesday.

GENOA

Genoa ousted Ballardini two days after a 3-1 loss at home to Parma and with a visit to Italian league leader Juventus next after the international break.

Ballardini had been with Genoa for nearly a year, since Juric was fired following a derby defeat to Sampdoria.

D'Anna was fired after Chievo's 3-1 loss at AC Milan, the club's sixth loss in eight matches.

CHIEVO

Chievo's only points have come from two draws and the squad has minus-1 point after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.

D'Anna, a former Chievo captain, took over in April when Roland Maran was fired. He helped Chievo finish 13th last season and avoid relegation with three straight wins to conclude the season.

Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and former Chievo coach Giuseppe Iachini are reportedly being considered to replace D'Anna.

STUGGART

Korkut was let go, along with assistants Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo, following the side's 3-1 defeat to previously last-place Hannover on Saturday. The defeat left Stuttgart last in the league after seven games.

The 43-year-old Weinzierl agreed a deal through June 2020 and will take charge of his first training session on Wednesday.

Weinzierl, who led Jahn Regensburg into the second division and Augsburg to the Europa League, had a difficult time at Schalke when he took over the Gelsenkirchen-based club in 2016. He started his tenure with five Bundesliga defeats and was eventually sacked at the end of the season.

HUESCA

The promoted team won its first-ever game in the Spanish top-flight and then drew its second fixture before being routed 8-2 by Barcelona. It lost four of the five games since then and drew the other.

Huesca went back and forth between the third and fourth tiers after its debut in 1960 until reaching the second division for the first time in the 2008-09 season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Spain: From the conquest at Johannesburg to the...
RELATED STORY
Bierhoff must go! Berthold calls for Germany changes
RELATED STORY
Top 5 football stadiums based on seating capacity
RELATED STORY
5 great players who could have won the World Cup had they...
RELATED STORY
4 Managers who will be seen for the first time in the...
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Comebacks in World Cup Knockout History
RELATED STORY
Five similarities between the 2018 and 2002 World Cups
RELATED STORY
Night of Seville: The best Semi-final in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Genoa and Chievo become 1st Serie A clubs to change coaches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
12 Oct EGY SWA 10:30 PM Egypt vs Swaziland
12 Oct CAP TAN 10:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Tanzania
12 Oct COT CEN 10:30 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Central African Republic
12 Oct TOG GAM 11:30 PM Togo vs Gambia
International Friendlies 2018
12 Oct WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
12 Oct FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
12 Oct UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
12 Oct MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
12 Oct KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us