Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Fitness matters more than age, says Dhoni after IPL triumph

    Press Trust of India
    NEWS
    News 28 May 2018, 00:11 IST
    13

    (EDS: Repeating after correcting intro)

    Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' fairy tale comeback is a proof that fitness matters more than age, said skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after guiding his team to a third IPL title.

    After the auction, CSK were criticised for picking up nine players in their 30s including Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu, who eventually were instrumental in the team's triumph.

    "We talked a lot about age but what matters is the fitness. Rayudu for example is 32, he's someone who is fit, covers a lot of ground. Even if he plays a few games where he spends a lot of time in the ground and in the field, he never complains. So it is the fitness that really matters more than the age aspect," said the 36-year-old Dhoni after the crushing win over SRH.

    "What captains want is players who move well in the field. It doesn't matter which year a player is born in, whether you are 19 or 20 - you have to be agile. You have to accept your shortcomings.

    "For example if I push Watson to stop a single, there is a very good chance that he'll burst his hamstring and won't be available for the next game. So what you tell yourselves is that they have to commit and try, but there's no point getting injured for a single," said Dhoni before adding the CSK squad will be heading to Chennai tomorrow for further celebrations.

    Watson's sensational knock ensured CSK chased down a challenging 179 with ease. It was a memorable tournament for the 36-year-old Australian, who ended with 555 runs including two centuries and as many half centuries.

    "It's been a special season to be honest. To get a special season especially after the last season with RCB. It means a lot to be with a franchise like CSK. After those first ten balls I was only hoping to catch up to at least a run-a-ball," said Watson.

    Watson battled pain and injury to take the team home.

    "The good thing is that I wouldn't be playing for the next three-four months; feels great. It gives me plenty of time to recover. Throughout the back end of the tournament I was hanging on for dear life, Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni have been looking after me really well and I am really glad to contribute like I did tonight," he added.

    SRH captain Kane Williamson also had a rich run with the bat, amassing 735 runs to end as the season's highest run-getter.

    Willamson had replaced the suspended David Warner as captain just ahead of the IPL.

    The New Zealander was disappointed that the team could not win the all important final after posting 178 for six.

    ""We thought it'll be a competitive total, but the pitch did hold a bit. We saw that in our first five-six overs, and for the large part of the game we were doing okay. But hats off to Shane Watson. You do have to congratulate CSK," he said.

    "It's (loss) frustrating, because we played some really good cricket for the large part. Wasn't to be, and they certainly showed their experience. The boys are hurting at the moment, but we've fought hard. A shame not to come across the line, but a lot of positives," he added

    A class apart: Bengaluru FC win more than just silverware...
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 Goalscoring Defenders in Modern Football
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who hate Jose Mourinho
    RELATED STORY
    Salah hails Liverpool for famous City triumph
    RELATED STORY
    50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #24 Roger Milla
    RELATED STORY
    Curry plays down fitness worries
    RELATED STORY
    5 clubs that have won the European Cup and have been...
    RELATED STORY
    FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
    RELATED STORY
    Guardiola 2021: Pep's Manchester City could spark Premier...
    RELATED STORY
    The Top 5 EPL Goalscorers in Single Season 
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    FT CAM BUR
    0 - 1
    02 Jun FRA ITA 12:30 AM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018