Five meet records tumble at NIDJAM

Tirupati, Dec 02 (PTI) Five meet records were created on the second day of the National Inter District Junior Athletics meet here on Sunday.

New meet marks were set at the U-14 girls' shot put, U-16 boys' discus throw, U-16 girls' shot put, U-14 boys' high jump and U-14 boys' shot put events.

Two athletes went past the old meet record in the boys U-16 discus throw competition. Mohammad Affan of Seoni, Madhya Pradesh threw the discus to 50.74m to erase the previous mark of 49.62m set by Abhey Gupta at the Haridwar edition of NIDJAM in 2014.

Shyam Chaudhary of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh also threw further than the old mark but his effort of 50.29m was only enough to secure a silver medal. Ajay Sharma of Sonipat, Haryana claimed the bronze with a throw of 49.14m.

Another two athletes also went past the old meet record in the girls' U-14 shot put competition. Bharti of Ambala, Haryana took the gold with a throw of 13.07m, beating the old mark of 11.28m set in 2014.

Also going past that old mark was Vidhi Singh of GB Nagar, Uttar Pradesh who recorded a throw of 12.24m. Sakshi Pawar of Satara, Maharashtra took the bronze with a throw of 11.09m.

More than 4300 athletes from 436 districts of the country were taking part in the three-day event being held at the Sri Venketeswara University stadium in Tirupati.

These numbers are an improvement from the 4283 athletes from 424 districts who took part at the 2017 edition