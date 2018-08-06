Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons to believe Manchester City will defend their title

Atharva Khadilkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.74K   //    06 Aug 2018, 14:38 IST

Manchester City Trophy Parade
The Manchester City Trophy Parade

Manchester City come into the Premier League season as the defending champions. The Citizens, under the management of Pep Guardiola, have been unstoppable lately.

They broke a huge number of records in their surge to the 2017-18 title, and put every other team in the shade. But they would be wary of one thing as they embark on their 2018-19 season: the champions' curse.

Based on recent history, there seems to a ‘curse’ upon the PL champions; most of them have failed in their bid to defend the title. But here, we take a look at five reasons to believe why Man City will do so against the odds.

1. Squad depth

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Manchester City boast arguably the Premier League’s most sought after squad. The Sky Blues have at least two good players in every position.

Pep Guardiola could very well field two entirely different line-ups through the season. Because of that, all of City’s players will be fresh and ready to deliver when the demand arises.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Atharva Khadilkar
CONTRIBUTOR
3 reasons why Manchester City can win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester City will retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Four Reasons Why Manchester City Will Not Retain The...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Liverpool win their first...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Villa backs Guardiola's City to retain Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us