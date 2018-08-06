Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons to believe Manchester City will defend their title

The Manchester City Trophy Parade

Manchester City come into the Premier League season as the defending champions. The Citizens, under the management of Pep Guardiola, have been unstoppable lately.

They broke a huge number of records in their surge to the 2017-18 title, and put every other team in the shade. But they would be wary of one thing as they embark on their 2018-19 season: the champions' curse.

Based on recent history, there seems to a ‘curse’ upon the PL champions; most of them have failed in their bid to defend the title. But here, we take a look at five reasons to believe why Man City will do so against the odds.

1. Squad depth

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Manchester City boast arguably the Premier League’s most sought after squad. The Sky Blues have at least two good players in every position.

Pep Guardiola could very well field two entirely different line-ups through the season. Because of that, all of City’s players will be fresh and ready to deliver when the demand arises.

