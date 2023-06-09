Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023 

Flamengo host Gremio at the Estadio do Maracana on Sunday (June 11) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their league campaign but have picked up form of late as they steadily climb up the standings. Flamengo beat Vasco da Gama 4-1 in their last league game. Four players got on the scoresheet before Gremio bagged a second-half consolation.

Flamengo are fifth in the league table with 16 points from nine games.

Gremio, meanwhile, are also playing well at the moment and will fancy themselves as early title contenders. They registered a 2-1 comeback win over Sao Paulo last time out, Franco Cristaldo and Reinaldo got on the scoresheet to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors have picked up 17 points from nine games and are fourth in the standings. They're just a point above Flamengo.

Flamengo vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between Flamengo and Gremio, who trail 18-17.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup that ended 2-2.

The visitors have won just one of their last 12 games in the fixture.

Three of Flamengo's five league wins this season have come at home.

Gremio's two league defeats this season have both come on the road.

The Mengao are the second-highest-scoring side in the league his season, netting 18 times.

Flamengo vs Gremio Prediction

Flamengo are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their nine games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last 11 at the Maracana.

Gremio, meanwhile, are on a run of four wins and unbeaten in six games. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently and could lose this one.

Prediction: Flamengo 1-0 Gremio

Flamengo vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Flamengo's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored n just one of their last four matchups.)

