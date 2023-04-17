Flamengo vs Nublense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023

Flamengo host Nublense at the Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Wednesday (April 19).

Both sides had an underwhelming debut in the group campaign, with Flamengo losing 2-1 at Aucas 2-1 while Nublense were upended 2-0 by Racing. The results leave the two teams bottom of Group A with no points, setting the stage for a crucial midweek clash.

Rubro-Negro, the defending champions, have been tipped as the favourites for this edition. After three back-to-back losses, Flamengo got back to winning ways, kicking off the Brazilian Serie A season with a 3-0 win over Coritiba at the weekend. They're on a three-game unbeaten home run.

Meanwhile, Nublense’s embarrassing 2-0 home defeat against Racing underscores their inability to maintain their consistency this season. They have won twice, drawn twice and lost six times in their last ten outings. After an inspiring 3-0 win at Comunal Cabrero in the Copa Chile, Nublense slumped to a 3-1 home loss against Coquimbo Unido in the top flight.

Diablos Rojos are yet to win the CONMEBOL Libertadores or the Chilean Primera Division – the domestic top division. Manager Jaime García says that his team are ready to 'face anybody'.

Flamengo vs Nublense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded four in their last five home games.

Flamengo have won the CONMEBOL Libertadores three times (1981, 2019 and 2022).

Nublense have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road games.

Flamengo have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, the same as Nublense in the said period.

Form Guide: Flamengo – W-L-L-L-W, Nublense – L-W-L-W-L.

Flamengo vs Nublense Prediction

Gabriel Barbosa scored the winner for Flamengo in the previous edition. He has scored once this campaign. The Brazilian team will also be counting on new arrivals like Gerson from Marseille, Everton from Benfica and Erick Pulgar from Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, Patricio Rubio and Alex Valdes have ignited the crowd with their outstanding displays, scoring four and three goals respectively. They also boast one assist apiece.

Nevertheless, Flamengo possess the required quality to surmount Nublense's challenge.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 Nublense

Flamengo vs Nublense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Flamengo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Flamengo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nublense to score - Yes

