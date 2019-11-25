×
Flick focused on top spot but considers Bayern rotation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Nov 2019, 23:30 IST
Hansi Flick - cropped
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich interim boss Hansi Flick is targeting top spot in Champions League Group B but is open to rotating his side for Tuesday's trip to Red Star Belgrade.

The German champions have already booked a place in the knockout stages of the competition after winning their opening four matches.

Victory in Belgrade will be enough to secure first place and what on paper should be a more favourable last-16 tie against a runner-up from one of the other groups.

Flick, who has won three matches from three since taking caretaker charge earlier this month, is keen to get the job done against Red Star.

"We want to top the group tomorrow," he said at Monday's pre-match news conference. "I will keep all of my options open. Some players need to find their rhythm, others need a rest."

Jerome Boateng is back in contention after serving a suspension, while Thiago Alcantara is also part of the squad despite carrying a wrist injury.

"Boateng trained very well during the international break," Flick said. "He's another option for us, but I haven't decided yet who will play yet.

"As for Thiago, he hurt his wrist but is okay to play. He's a player you can always call upon and has many qualities. Bayern can be very happy to have him here."

Red Star star followed up a 5-0 defeat at Tottenham with a 4-0 loss at home to the same opponents last time out, but Flick is expecting a tough test in the Serbian capital.

"The atmosphere in this stadium is something special. I'm curious to feel that. We are looking forward to it. We know that this mood will be a very difficult game."

Leon Goretzka is in line to make his second Champions League appearance of the season on Tuesday and has urged his team-mates to maintain their winning momentum.

"It's a great feeling to win games, but it's even better to see the way we have been winning," he said.

"Even though we have already qualified, we want to win the game. We want to continue our run and win the group."

