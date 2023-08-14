Flora vs Farul Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16, 2023 

Flora host Farul at the Lillekula Stadium in Talinn, Estonia, on Wednesday (August 16) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifiyng round, with their progression hopes all but over.

The Estonian side lost 3-0 in the first leg in Constanta, Romania. Second-half goals from Denis Alibec, Constantin Budescu and Diogo Queiros left Flora with a mountain to climb in the decider.

Having played in the maiden edition of the Conference League in 2021, Jürgen Henn's side will need to win by four goals to keep their hopes of a second appearance alive.

Farul are making their first excursion in Europe since 2006, having won the Romanian top flight, SuperLiga, last season. The Sharks have been impressive on their return, beating Urartu 6-4 on aggregate in the last round and now holding a comfortable 3-0 lead over Flora.

However, that has come at a cost for them in the league, as Gheorghe Hagi's side have lost their last two games. Farul began with back-to-back wins over Hermannstadt and Voluntari in a perfect start, but it now seems like a distant memory following defeats to Politehnica Iasi and Petrolul.

Flora vs Farul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second competitive meeting between the two teams, with their first-leg clash last week being the first.

This season, Farul have won one and lost one European qualifier away from home: 3-0 loss vs Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova and 3-2 win vs Urartu in Armenia.

Farul have scored at least twice in their last three games across competitions.

Farul's Denis Alibec is looking to score in his third straight European qualifier.

Flora have conceded thrice in three of their last five outings: 3-0 vs Rakow Czestochowa, 4-0 vs Trans and 3-0 vs Farul.

Flora have won just one of their last six games across competitions: 4-0 win vs Kuressaare.

Flora vs Farul Prediction

Flora are in a rough patch of form right now, with their defence in poor shape. Farul, meanwhile, have demonstrated a frightening attacking intent and have the means to exploit Flora's fragile backline once more to inflict more damage.

Prediction: Flora 1-2 Farul

Flora vs Farul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Farul

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes