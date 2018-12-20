×
Florentino loves Jose! - Mijatovic says Mourinho could make Real Madrid return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
142   //    20 Dec 2018, 15:48 IST
Jose Mourinho
Real Madrid appointed Jose Mourinho in 2010

Jose Mourinho could make a sensational return to Real Madrid due to his strong relationship with club president Florentino Perez, according to Predrag Mijatovic.

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat at rivals Liverpool that left them 19 points behind Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders.

The Portuguese has been replaced on an interim basis by former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has left Molde on a temporary basis to take over at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

Mourinho's next step will be highly anticipated as, despite his recent struggles at United, he has won two Champions Leagues as well as league titles in Portugal, Italy, Spain and England.

A return to Madrid has been suggested with the LaLiga giants stumbling under Santiago Solari, who succeeded Julen Lopetegui at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

And former Madrid sporting director Mijatovic, who also played for the club, would not be surprised if Mourinho was again appointed by Perez, despite the 55-year-old previously leaving the club after three seasons in charge in 2013.

"I don't know about percentage chance, but in possibility, there's a lot," Mijatovic said to Cadena Ser.

"Why do I say that? Because Florentino loves Mourinho and I think that each time there is a change of coach he gets in contact with him.

"Watch out, eh! There's a big chance."

Mourinho managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning the 2011-12 LaLiga title ahead of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

