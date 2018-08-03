Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Florenzi commits to Roma long-term

Omnisport
NEWS
News
03 Aug 2018
AlessandroFlorenzi - cropped
Roma's Alessandro Florenzi

Roma vice-captain Alessandro Florenzi has extended his career-long association with the club by signing a new five-year contract that runs until 2023.

The versatile wideman's future had been the subject of speculation, with his previous deal due to expire at the end of this season and sporting director Monchi conceding he was uncertain over Florenzi's next move.

But fresh terms mean the 27-year-old Roma academy product will have the opportunity to add plenty more appearances to the 222 he has made for his hometown team.

He has scored 25 goals, including an unforgettable long-range strike against Barcelona in the Champions League in 2015.

"Today is definitely a happy day for me. It’s an important day, too - I am very proud, very pleased to be able to continue to wear this shirt and represent this city," Italy international Florenzi told a news conference.

"I want to be, above all, an example for the players that we have, now and in the future.

"You have to weigh everything up. Here it is not just about the money for me. There is the pride, there is the passion and the emotion of representing this club and wearing this shirt. Staying here was always the aim for me."

Monchi added: "I am very pleased with Alessandro’s decision, both of us have always been keen to continue this beautiful story together.

"For us, Alessandro is not just an important player – but one of our leaders."

Roma begin their Serie A campaign against Torino on August 19, with last season's Champions League semi-finalists aiming to build upon a third-place finish last time around.

Omnisport
NEWS
