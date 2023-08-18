Fluminense vs America MG Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Fluminense host America MG in a Brazilian Serie A matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (August 19).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Gremio last weekend. Fluminense went ahead through German Cano's 20th-minute strike, but goals from Vitelo and Ferreira helped Gremio overturn the deficit and claim maximum points.

America, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Goias. Lucas Halter's 35th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 10 points from 18 games. They're nine points away from safety with a game in hand. Fluminense, meanwhile, are seventh with 31 points from 19 outings.

Fluminense vs America MG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fluminense have six wins from their last 12 games against America, who have won four times.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw Fluminense claim a 3-0 away win.

America's last 10 away games across competitions have had goals at both ends, with nine producing at least three goals.

Fluminense are unbeaten in 21 home games across competitions, winning 16.

Their last nine meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

America are winless in last seven away games in regulation time (four losses).

Fluminense vs America MG Prediction

America are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status. They need to start winning games to avoid relegation.

Fluminense, for their part, have been consistent in the continent, but their domestic campaign has been more topsy turvy. However, their home form has been imperious, so they will fancy their chances of triumphing against the league's worst side.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Fluminense 3-1 America

Fluminense vs America MG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fluminense to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fluminense to score over 1.5 goals