Football camp to scout talent in Delhi

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 20 Sep 2018, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A camp to scout young talent is being organised jointly by Delhi Football and the Indo Europe Sports and Leisure Promotion Council here on September 20 and 21.

As many as 300-400 students are expected to participate in the camp to be held at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Renowned European coaches and players from Denmark, Poland and Latvia will share their vast experiences as they look to scout the best Indian players.

Players will be selected for four categories including under 13, u-15, u-19 under 23. The selected students will get full scholarships to train either in Germany or Poland.

"In Denmark we don't get to see Indian players because they don't play in Champions League so we don't have that kind information about football here. But I am looking to find players who are technically, tactically sound and posses mental and physical strength," former Latvian football coach and Regional Manager Baltic football school, Christain Hansen, told PTI.

Indo Europe Sports and Leisure Promotion Council, a registered organisation with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Delhi was formed in 2016 with the objective to promote relations between India and Europe through sports and leisure activities and to promote football and develop football among the youth of the country.

The council has till date organised six coaching camps under UEFA PRO licensed coaches and 10 UEFA PRO LICENSE coaches