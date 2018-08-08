Football Delhi signs three-year partnership contract with JSW Sports

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Football Delhi today signed a partnership contract with JSW Sports for the development of the game in the Capital.

As part of the deal, JSW Sports will be the principal partner of Football Delhi, the governing body for the sport in the Capital, for the next three years.

The partnership was jointly announced by Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran and JSW Sports director Parth Jindal.

As part of the deal, JSW Sports will fund the salaries of the Football Delhi administrative staff and other support staff.

Recently, Football Delhi has hired professional staff in different roles -- technical, marketing, finance and management. A full-time professional and paid general secretary has been appointed.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said, "We are thrilled to have JSW as the Principal Partner of Football Delhi. We are very happy that JSW shares our vision for improving football in Delhi.

"We have grand plans and strategy for football in Delhi but need help and support of as many to ensure that Delhi becomes a model football state by 2021."

Football Delhi has already announced some initiatives this year. The Delhi FA launched the Centre of Excellence for Girls in May, and the Golden League (Under-9 and Under-11) last month. Now this partnership with JSW could be a huge boost for the association.

"We are proud to partner with Football Delhi," Jindal said.

"We all know that football in Delhi has a glorious past but steps have to be taken to improve the game in the capital. We are confident that the able leadership of Football Delhi will ensure that football takes giant strides in the years to come."

He also mentioned the connection between his organisation and Football Delhi, which points towards Delhi boy Sunil Chhetri. The India captain has played in Delhi earlier. Now he plies his trade with JSW-owned Bengaluru FC.

Chhetri's birthday on August 3 is being celebrated as Football Delhi Day.

JSW Sports is the sports arm of the JSW Group. Other than owning ISL side Bengaluru FC, the company also owns Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League and lso a 50 per cent stake in IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils